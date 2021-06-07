Ground Source Heat Pump Market Top Key player – NEURA, Danfoss Group, Trane, Bosch, Carrier, EarthLinked Technologies, GeoMaster, Dimplex
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Ground Source Heat Pump Market – By Type (Open , Closed) By End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Other) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Ground Source Heat Pump Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Ground Source Heat Pump Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Ground Source Heat Pump Market.
Global Ground Source Heat Pump Market Size & Forecast:
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Ground Source Heat Pump Market demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on By Type into …
– Open
– Closed
Further, the market has been also segmented By End-Use into …
– Household
– Commercial
– Industrial
– Other
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Ground Source Heat Pump Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the Ground Source Heat Pump Market Some of the key players profiled include:
– NEURA
– WaterFurnace Renewable Energy
– EarthLinked Technologies
– Danfoss Group
– Trane
– Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems
– Bosch
– Carrier
– OCHSNER W rmepumpen
– GeoMaster
– Climatemaster
– Dimplex
– Enertech Global
– Kensa Heat Pumps
– Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing
– Spectrum Manufacturing
– Finn Geotherm
– Geothermal Heat Pumps
– Others Major & Niche Key Players.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Data Collection
3.2.2 Data Analysis
3.2.3 Data Validation
3.3 Research Sources
3.3.1 Primary Sources
3.3.2 Secondary Sources
3.3.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Ground Source Heat Pump by Region
8.2 Import of Ground Source Heat Pump by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Ground Source Heat Pump Market in North America (2013-2018)
9.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
9.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Ground Source Heat Pump Market in South America (2013-2018)
10.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
10.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Ground Source Heat Pump Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)
11.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
11.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Ground Source Heat Pump Market in Europe (2013-2018)
12.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
12.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Ground Source Heat Pump Market in MEA (2013-2018)
13.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
13.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Ground Source Heat Pump Market (2013-2018)
14.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply
14.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Ground Source Heat Pump Market Forecast (2019-2023)
15.1 Ground Source Heat Pump Supply Forecast
15.2 Ground Source Heat Pump Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Continue…
