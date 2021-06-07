Growth of MHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global MHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 with table and figures in it.

Mobile health, or mHealth, can be loosely defined as the evaluation and delivery of healthcare using mobile and wireless devices. However, despite its simple description, the mHealth segment involves a complex and wide range of services, devices, software products, regulatory webs, market participants and end users. This complex framework requires the coordination of several parties and compatibility of several systems to provide a seamless network of health delivery.

mHealth also offers a wealth of opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from accelerated clinical trial innovation and medication adherence monitoring to securing the supply chain and combating counterfeit drugs. In addition, with the increasing prevalence of mobile apps that provide therapeutic impact, the digital therapeutics space is beginning to emerge, which may one day rival mainstream pharmaceuticals in areas such as chronic disease care.

mHealth has the potential to dramatically reduce the costs of healthcare operations, while improving the quality of healthcare. Mobile operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services as a growing proportion of their subscribers adopt healthcare centric wearables. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing at opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.

This report studies the MHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete MHealth (Mobile Health) Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global MHealth (Mobile Health) Services market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global MHealth (Mobile Health) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MHealth (Mobile Health) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Omron Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Qualcomm Life

ATandT Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Samsung Healthcare Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Glucose Meters

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological Monitoring

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea and Sleep Monitor

Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital care

Clinical care

Prescription drugs

Other personal care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global MHealth (Mobile Health) Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the MHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MHealth (Mobile Health) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the MHealth (Mobile Health) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MHealth (Mobile Health) Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

