High Voltage Capacitor Market Projected to Reach $3,307.10 million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 8.0% | General Electric, ABB, TDK, AVX, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG

The global high voltage capacitor market was valued at $1,779.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,307.10 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. High voltage (HV) capacitors are passive electronic components intended for storing charge and energy particularly in high voltage applications. High Voltage Capacitors composed of two conducting plates separated by an insulating material called the dielectric. Film capacitors are one of the high voltage capacitors made from plastic, that are used in enhanced and modern grid infrastructure to increase the electrification rate. Rise in demand for electricity across developing economies such as India, China and Brazil, is expected to lead these regions to enhance their grid infrastructure. This is a key factor that is projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the HV capacitors market.

General Electric, ABB Ltd., TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG, Arteche Group, Presco AS, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Lifasa.

The high voltage capacitors are used by industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, owing to their high-temperature stability & outstanding insulation. . It is also used for different applications such as automotive industry and wear parts, chemical & process technology, medical, and others. The increasing use of high voltage capacitor in these applications is driving growth of the global high voltage capacitor. However, variability in cost of raw material such as plastic, and related high voltage hazards of the high voltage capacitors are possessing threat to the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market. Continuous advancements and innovation in the energy and power sector are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the high voltage capacitor market.

