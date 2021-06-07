Intelligent Electronic Devices Market 2025 Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Size and Segmentation

Global “Intelligent Electronic Devices Market” report provides useful information about the Intelligent Electronic Devices market along with the price forecast for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on leading players, present, past & futuristic data which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Intelligent Electronic Devices Market competitors. The Intelligent Electronic Devices Market data like market drivers, challenges, latest trends & technological developments are also discussed in this report.

About Intelligent Electronic Devices:

An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term used in the electric power industry to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers and capacitor banks.

IEDs receive data from sensors and power equipment and can issue control commands, such as tripping circuit breakers if they sense voltage, current, or frequency anomalies, or raise/lower voltage levels in order to maintain the desired level. Common types of IEDs include protective relaying devices, On Load Tap Changercontrollers, circuit breaker controllers, capacitor bank switches, recloser controllers, voltage regulators etc. This is generally controlled by a setting file. The testing of setting files is typically one of the most time consuming roles of a protection tester. Digital protective relays are primarily IEDs, using a microprocessor to perform several protective, control and similar functions. A typical IED can contain around 5-12 protection functions, 5-8 control functions controlling separate devices, an autoreclose function, self monitoring function, communication functions etc. Hence, they are aptly named as Intelligent Electronic Devices.

