ISO Shipping Container Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2023

A latest market study, titled “Global ISO Shipping Container Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Global ISO Shipping Container Market By Type (Standard Dry Container, High Cube Dry Container, Refrigerated Container and High Cube Refrigerated Container), By Application (Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Transport) by Region (North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia) – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market analysis

The ISO shipping containers are made of different grades of steel and is mainly built for the freight transportation. These containers are majorly used across various modes of transportation like sea, rail and road. These containers are manufactured in such a way so that it comes with an identical specification and size. However, they are manufactured in standard sizes. The growing adoption of the shipping containers in the sea trade along with increasing demand for the commodities along with the growing industrial base in the China region is influencing the growth of the global ISO shipping container market. However, the fluctuation and difference in the prices of raw material, impact on the environment and slow economic growth are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth. The Global ISO Shipping Container Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Major players

The key players of the global ISO Shipping Container market include companies like SINGAMAS, CIMC, CXIC Group, Maersk Container Industry A/S, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Charleston Marine Containers, Inc., Hoover Container Solutions Inc., Hapag-Lloyd, Sea Box Inc., Evergreen Marine Corporation among others.

Market segmentation

The global ISO shipping container market is classified on the basis of its application, type and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into high cube dry container, standard dry container, high cube refrigerated container and refrigerated container. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented into consumer goods transport, food transport and industrial transport.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global ISO shipping container market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

