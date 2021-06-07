Lead Acid Battery for ESS Market Share, Trends, Drivers, Market Challenges, Size Forecast to 2025

Global “Lead Acid Battery for ESS Market” report provides useful information about the Lead Acid Battery for ESS market along with the price forecast for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on leading players, present, past & futuristic data which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Lead Acid Battery for ESS Market competitors. The Lead Acid Battery for ESS Market data like market drivers, challenges, latest trends & technological developments are also discussed in this report.

Axion Power

C&D Technologies

EaglePicher Technologies

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Ecoult

Princeton Power Systems

Redflow

About Lead Acid Battery for ESS: Energy storage systems (ESS) store surplus electricity and facilitate the use of batteries when the generated electricity is greater than the demand. The surplus power saved in these systems is supplied to the customers when the demand exceeds the supply. Countries are investing heavily in grid infrastructures to overcome the power supply irregularities, and this is expected to drive the growth of the battery market. ESS comprise various technologies, such as pumped-hydro storage systems, flywheels, lead-acid batteries, and advanced batteries (Li-ion).

The lead–acid battery is the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currentsmeans that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make them attractive for use in motor vehicles to provide the high current required by automobile starter motors.

Lead Acid Battery for ESS Market by Applications:

Commercial

Household

Industrial

Utility-owned model

Custom-owned model