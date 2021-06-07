Lithium Ion Battery Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Lithium Ion Battery Market by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic Solution, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for LITHIUM ION BATTERY Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are rechargeable batteries with high-energy density and are mainly used in portable equipment. The market for these batteries is expected to witness a significant growth owing to their increasing use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools. Moreover, the demand for Li-ion batteries in the automobile industry is expected to increase with the rise in demand for electric vehicles. These batteries have gained popularity among the automobile manufacturers as they offer an alternative to nickel metal batteries used in electric vehicles, due to their small size and light weight. Thus, the increase in demand for electrical vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) is expected to foster the adoption of Li-ion batteries. Furthermore, the growth in demand for smartphones, tablet, and other compact portable electronic devices is expected to fuel the demand of these batteries. However, longer charging times of these batteries used in EV/PHV vehicles and their high price are the key factors, expected to restrict the market growth. The global lithium ion battery market was valued at $30,186.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $100,433.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, the lithium-ion battery market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Some of the key players operating in this market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), LITEC Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. The other players in the market (not included in the report) include Tesla, Johnson Controls International Plc., Saft Batteries, and BYD Company Ltd.

Lithium Ion Battery Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Cathode

– Anode

– Electrolytic Solution

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Electrical & Electronics

– – – Smartphones & Tablet/PC

– – – UPS

– – – Others

– Automotive

– – – Car, Bus, & Truck

– – – Scooter & Bike

– – – Train & Aircraft

– Industrial

– – – Crane & Forklift

– – – Mining Equipment

– – – Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices

3.4.1.2. Increasing demand for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV)

3.4.1.3. Strict government regulations to control increasing pollution

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High price of lithium-ion batteries

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5.1. Value chain analysis

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL LITHIUM ION BATTERY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cathode

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.1. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3. Anode

4.2.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Electrolytic Solution

4.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL LITHIUM ION BATTERY MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Electrical & Electronics

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Smartphones, Tablet/PC

5.2.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. UPS

5.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.5. Others

5.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.6. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Cars, Buses, Trucks

5.3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Scooters & Bikes

5.3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.5. Trains & Aircrafts

5.3.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.6. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Cranes & Forklift

5.4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Mining Equipment

5.4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.5. Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

5.4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.6. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: LITHIUM ION BATTERY MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end-use industry

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by electrical & electronics

6.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by automotive

6.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industrial

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end-use industry

Continue @…



