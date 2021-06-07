Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2024 Growth, Vendors, Size, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Technology Leadership

The report provides an overview of the “Managed Infrastructure Services Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Managed Infrastructure Services Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Managed Infrastructure Services Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The managed infrastructure services market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The higher adoption of analytics and security services and an increasing trend of industrial digitization may drive the market.

– Services, such as desktop and print services, server, and hosting related services, and managed inventory services are some of the most common examples of managed infrastructure services. There are a wide number of companies operating in the domain, addressing several custom requirements of the end-users across the world.

– For example, the case of managed server services, where several organizations, especially the small and medium-sized organizations, that often do not have enough workforce to run an IT department often outsource such activities to MSP.

– With the increasing number of mobile devices and cloud-based social platforms, the traffic over data centers is further expected to grow, creating immense demand from data centers and colocation services.

– Over 82% of the government organizations across North America and Europe are planning to increase their budgets, in order to replace their outdated infrastructure.

– This represents immense opportunity to market vendors in these regions, as the demand for managed infrastructure services is considerably high from government organizations, compared to any other end-user.

– Additionally, there is a considerable pressure of disturbances in the depending industries that force several MSPs toward lower profitability and are compromising MSP profitability, leading to several drawbacks in the managed infrastructure services market.

Scope of the Report

Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.

Fujitsu Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

IBM Corporation

HP Development Company LP

Microsoft Corporation