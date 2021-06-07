Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2024 Growth, Vendors, Size, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Technology Leadership
The report provides an overview of the “Managed Infrastructure Services Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Managed Infrastructure Services Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Managed Infrastructure Services Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245000
The managed infrastructure services market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The higher adoption of analytics and security services and an increasing trend of industrial digitization may drive the market.
– Services, such as desktop and print services, server, and hosting related services, and managed inventory services are some of the most common examples of managed infrastructure services. There are a wide number of companies operating in the domain, addressing several custom requirements of the end-users across the world.
– For example, the case of managed server services, where several organizations, especially the small and medium-sized organizations, that often do not have enough workforce to run an IT department often outsource such activities to MSP.
– With the increasing number of mobile devices and cloud-based social platforms, the traffic over data centers is further expected to grow, creating immense demand from data centers and colocation services.
– Over 82% of the government organizations across North America and Europe are planning to increase their budgets, in order to replace their outdated infrastructure.
– This represents immense opportunity to market vendors in these regions, as the demand for managed infrastructure services is considerably high from government organizations, compared to any other end-user.
– Additionally, there is a considerable pressure of disturbances in the depending industries that force several MSPs toward lower profitability and are compromising MSP profitability, leading to several drawbacks in the managed infrastructure services market.
Scope of the Report
Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.
The Managed Infrastructure Services Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Managed Infrastructure Services Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth
– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.
– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.
The United States to Account for a Significant Demand
– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.
– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.
Enquire Before Purchasing this Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245000
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Managed Infrastructure Services Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Managed Infrastructure Services Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Managed Infrastructure Services Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 120
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245000
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Reports :
AG Glass Market 2019 Overview, Growth Opportunities, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024
Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025