Mice Model Market Size Report: Shares Have Been Determined Through Primary and Secondary Research

Mice Model Market by Top Manufacturers:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

ENVIGO

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Janvier Labs

Harbour Antibodies Bv (A Subsidiary of Harbour Biomed)

Trans Geni, Inc.C

Genoway

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs, Inc.)

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

By Type

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

Hybrid/Congenic Mice

Outbred Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

By Technology

CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies (Genetically modified sperm-mediated Gene Transfer

Virus/Vector-mediated Gene Transfer

Liposome-mediated DNA & Electroporation of DNA

Biolistics

and TALENs & ZFN)

By Application

Oncology Studies

Immunology and Inflammation Studies

Diabetes Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Central Nervous System Studies

Other Disease Studies (Rare Diseases

Renal Disorders

Haematopoiesis

Toxicology

among others)

By Service

Breeding Services

Cryopreservation

Quarantine

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Model in licensing

Other Services (Surgical

Line Rescue

In Vivo Pharmacology Services)

By Type

Bedding

Cages

Feed

Other Care Products (Gnotobiotic Equipment

Water Systems

Accessories)

