Military Radar Market by 2019-2024: Market Competitive Situation, Market Size, Opportunities, Vendors, Market Expansion

The report provides an overview of the “Military Radar Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Military Radar Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Military Radar Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The military radar market is projected to grow at a steady pace, with a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period.

– Advancements in range, detection, identification, and integration with other sensors, and adaptability to new missions, platforms, and environments are driving the demand for new military radars across the world.

– Growth in defense spending is supporting the market’s growth.

– The increasing use of UAVs, advanced ballistic missiles, and electronic warfare systems have forced several countries to enhance their radar capabilities.

Scope of the Report

Radars are used by armed forces for surveillance, to find targets and track their movements, and direct other weapons or countermeasures against them. Military radars are also used for navigation and as weather radars. The study includes radars used by the Navy (coastal radars, ship-based radars), Air Force (weather navigation radar, airborne radar, precision approach radar), Army (perimeter surveillance radars, long-range surveillance radars, fixed and movable land radars), and in space applications.

The Military Radar Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Military Radar Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation