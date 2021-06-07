Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2024 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications
The report provides an overview of the "Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market" industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.
The Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.3% over the forecast period. Major factors that are fueling this market include rapid increase in chronic diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, and technological advances, along with the rising geriatric population in the country.
As per a report of National Institute of Health (NIH), incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are rapidly increasing across the world and are currently affecting more than 14 million people around the world. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of the overweight population in the Netherlands was 67% for men and 59% for women in 2016, and this rate is expected to increase in the coming years.
According to the European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association (EDMA), the cost of IVDs to the European healthcare systems is less than EUR 21 per person per year. In addition, patients can deal with their conditions better with the help of IVDs (diabetic patients can use portable blood glucose monitors on a regular basis to determine their blood glucose level). Therefore, the demand for IVD products is influenced by the increase in incidences of chronic diseases. As the demand for IVD is increasing, the market is growing at a faster pace.
Scope of the Report
IVDs are tests performed in laboratories or by consumers at homes, to diagnose, monitor, screen, and assess various diseases, conditions, or infections. IVD products are reagents, instruments, and systems that are intended for use in the diagnosis of diseases or other conditions. IVDs form an essential part of the current healthcare system. They reduce hospital stays and the need to recuperate.
The Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period
The point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics segment of the Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
There is a significant demand for PoC diagnostics that can provide accurate and directional results. These PoC tests allow healthcare providers to begin essential treatment during visits. Many nucleic acids and immunoassay-based PoC diagnostic devices are coming close to commercialization.
Earlier, the lack of an efficient reimbursement system for the PoC technology led to the absence of both niche markets and entrepreneurial activities by large manufacturers. Hence, the Dutch government has now actively stimulated the primary diagnostic system by implementing new guidelines and lobbies. This triggered consolidation processes, entrepreneurial activities, the diagnostic market, and the performance of the IVD innovation system.
Hence, owing to the support of the government, along with the significance of PoC, the segment is expected to experience growth faster.
