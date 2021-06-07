New product developments and trends of Energy Harvesting Equipment market during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Energy Harvesting Equipment Market – By Equipment Type (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, Others), By Technologies (Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency, Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting, Photovoltaic Energy Harvesting, Electrodynamic Energy Harvesting, Other Technologies), By End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Energy Harvesting Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Energy Harvesting Equipment Market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to mask a CAGR of 13.7% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD 342.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a notable valuation by the end of the projected period. Energy harvesting is one of the new areas of power electronics where energy is extracted from the environment into utilizable electrical energy. This energy can be used directly for different harvesting applications or stored for later use. This energy harvesting equipment has a large number of applications such as remote sensing elements in wireless applications, body implants, and other consumer devices.

The market of energy harvesting equipment is expected to thrive on the back of rising environmental concerns among consumers. Additionally, government across the globe is encouraging consumers to adopt eco-friendly green technologies such as energy harvesting systems to generate power from natural sources. Moreover, the rising energy cost and growing acceptance of green energy source are the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of energy harvesting equipment market. Further, rising adoption of energy harvesting in different industries such as the healthcare industry, homes & building automation, agriculture and others is escalating the growth of the energy harvesting equipment market.

Based on end-user, the residential sector segment dominates the energy harvesting equipment market. The growing acceptance of electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops across the world is increasing demand for electrical energy is one of the major factors driving the expansion of the residential segment in the energy harvesting equipment market. In terms of region, North America is the strongest region for the energy harvesting equipment market. Since the high implementation of green energy technologies in the U.S. and the availability of resources for contributing advanced energy harvesting equipment to the end-users in this region is high as compare to other countries. However, the increase in complexity in the approval process of energy harvesting owing to strict regulatory laws is likely to hamper the growth of the energy harvesting equipment market.

