New product developments and trends of Natural gas generator market during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Natural Gas Generator Market – By Power Range (0-100 KVA, 101-350 KVA, 351-750 KVA, 750 KVA and above), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Phase (Single Phase, 3 Phase) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Natural gas generator Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Natural Gas Generator Market was totaled at USD 4,615.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to mask an CAGR of 8.0%to reach at a valuation of USD 8520.2 Million by the end of the projected period. The market of natural gas generator is expected to thrive on the back of rising environmental concerns among consumers. Additionally, government across the globe is encouraging consumers to adopt eco-friendly technologies such as natural gas generator. Further, rising adoption of natural gas generators in different industries such as oil & gas, telecom and others is escalating the growth of global natural gas generators market. Increasing infrastructure development in the emerging economies owing to rising urbanization the procurement of these are encouraging the adoption of natural gas generators for electrical power generation purposes, which in turn likely to drive the growth of global natural gas generator market in near future.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Natural Gas Generator Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Power Range
– 0-100 KVA
– 101-350 KVA
– 351-750 KVA
– 750 KVA and above
By Application
– Commercial
– Residential
– Industrial
By Phase
– Single Phase
– 3 Phase
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Caterpillar
– Cummins
– Generac Power Systems, Inc.
– Kohler Co.
– HIMOINSA
– Doosan Corporation
– Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Natural Gas Generator Market
3. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Natural Gas Generator Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Power Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range
9.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
10.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Phase
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase
11.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Power Range
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range
12.2.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Phase
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase
12.2.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Power Range
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range
12.3.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Application
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Phase
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase
12.3.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Power Range
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range
12.4.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Application
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Phase
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase
12.4.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
