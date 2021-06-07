Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market by Product Type (Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Tea & Coffee, Juice, Dairy Drinks) 2022 | Dr. Pepper Snapple, Dydo Drinco, Attitude Drinks, Livewire Energy, Calcol

Nonalcoholic drinks, also known as ‘virgin drinks’, ‘mocktails’ and ‘near beer’, refer to the beverages which comprise less than 0.5% of alcohol content by volume. Nonalcoholic drinks market encompasses a wide range of refreshment beverages, including energy drinks, juices, soft drinks, coffee & tea, bottled water, and probiotics.

The beverage industry has faced spectacular transformation in consumer preferences during a past decade. Consumers’ demand toward maintaining health and wellness and functional beverages has impact on the market. In addition, new compelling products with unique flavors and innovative packing by companies are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies has increased the adaption of nonalcoholic drinks. However, rise in awareness of obesity due to beverages with high-calorie sweeteners hinders the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of tax on soft drinks has hampered the market growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

A.G. Barr

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Dydo Drinco

Attitude Drinks, Co.

Livewire Energy

Calcol, Inc.

Danone

Nestl? S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The study is a source of reliable data on:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends in the global nonalcoholic drinks market, in terms of revenue and volume.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2014 and 2022, which assists identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The huge market potential for diet and zero sugar drinks is projected to be observed for nonalcoholic drinks market during the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of newly launched drinks such as super premium juices, premium hydration, probiotics/kombucha, and craft soda to meet consumers’ demand of low calories, organic, high-quality, functional, and delicious drinks is expected to be an evolving landscape for the nonalcoholic drinks market in future.

