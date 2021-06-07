Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market CAGR Status, Share, Size, Market Data, Market Dynamics, Market Distribution Forecast to 2025
Global “Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market” report provides useful information about the Non-concentrating Solar Collector market along with the price forecast for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on leading players, present, past & futuristic data which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market competitors. The Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market data like market drivers, challenges, latest trends & technological developments are also discussed in this report.
Geographically, the Non-concentrating Solar Collector market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Non-concentrating Solar Collector including regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East, and Africa.
About Non-concentrating Solar Collector:
A solar collector is a device that collects and/or concentrates solar radiation from the Sun. These devices are primarily used for active solar heating and allow for the heating of water for personal use. These collectors are generally mounted on the roof and must be very sturdy as they are exposed to a variety of different weather conditions. The use of these solar collectors provides an alternative for traditional domestic water heating using a water heater, potentially reducing energy costs over time. As well as in domestic settings, a large number of these collectors can be combined in an array and used to generate electricity in solar thermal power plants.
In the non-concentrating type, the collector area (the area that intercepts the solar radiation) is the same as the absorber area (the area that absorbs the radiation). Flat plate collectors (FPC) and evacuated tube collectors (ETC) are non-concentrating type collectors. These collectors are mainly designed for solar hot water and industrial process heat applications which require energy delivery at temperatures in the range of 60-250 C. These collectors use both diffuse and beam solar radiation and do not require tracking of the sun. They are mechanically simpler than concentrating collectors and require less maintenance.
The Non-concentrating Solar Collector market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-concentrating Solar Collector.
