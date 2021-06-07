Oil Shale Market by Product Type (Oil, Gas, Coke, and Others), Process (Ex-situ and In-situ), and Application (Electricity, Fuel, Cement, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

The report on “Oil Shale Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Oil shale is an organic-rich finely grained structure containing organic chemical compounds. It is a bituminous material containing kerogen in solid form, which liberates liquid hydrocarbons during heating of rocks through a chemical process such as pyrolysis. Oil shale is mined and processed to produce oil, which has similar properties to conventional oil pumped from oil reservoirs, and thus, it is considered as a substitute for crude oil. The deposit of oil shale is found in various regions, but large shale oil deposits are found in the U.S. and Russia. The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), Aurasource, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti Plevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp. Other companies in the value chain (not included in the report) include Petrobras, Fushun Mining Group, and Mountain West Energy, LLC.

The drivers acknowledged for the global oil shale market include increase in depletion of sources of crude oil reserves and benefits of oil shale such as reduction in energy dependence and oil prices. However, high cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology has increased the cost of retorting oil from oil shale, and this factor is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, development in drilling technology has increased the production of the oil shale fields, which will offer future growth opportunities to the market.

The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil.

