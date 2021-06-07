Oil Storage Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2017-2023

A fresh report titled “Oil Storage Market by Type (Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Naphtha, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas), Material (Steel, Carbon Steel, and Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic), and Product Design (Open Top Tank, Fixed Roof Tank, Floating Roof Tank, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for OIL STORAGE Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global oil storage market was valued at $3,180 million in 2016 which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4%from 2017 to 2023 to reach to reach at $4,307 million by 2023. Oil storage refers to the mechanism used for the safe storage of different petroleum products. Oil storage is a type of trade in which vertically-integrated companies purchase oil for instant delivery, and store it till the oil price increases. The companies keep the oil in storage until the price of oil increases. The crude oil and natural gas are the naturally occurring petroleum resources and are known as refinery feedstocks, which requires appropriate storage. Petroleum products are transported to the storage facilities from oilfields and then to the refineries.

In 2016, LAMEA led the global market, owing to the presence of large oil reserves, and major export destinations such as Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and UAE. In addition, introduction to newer refineries enables the rapid growth in demand for these products. The global market is driven by the growth in need for mega refining hub, import or distribution type facilities, and high degree of product containment. Initiatives, such as strategic petroleum reserve for stockpiling large volumes of oil have enabled the government of the developed as well as the developing countries to protect the supply from price hikes and stock out incidents. However, decline in exploration & production activities and decrease in production investment are expected to impede the market growth.

The global oil storage market is segmented based on type, material, product design, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). On the basis of material, it is categorized into steel, carbon steel, and fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). Based on product design, it is classified into open top, fixed roof, floating roof, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global oil storage market.

– In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

– Evaluation of the competitive landscape is provided to understand the market scenario across various regions.

– Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Crude Oil

– Gasoline

– Aviation Fuel

– Naphtha

– Diesel

– Kerosene

– Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

By Material

– Steel

– Carbon Steel

– Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

By Product Design

– Open Top Tank

– Fixed Roof Tank

– Floating Roof Tank

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Russia

– UK

– Denmark

– Italy

– Norway

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Indonesia

– Malaysia

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Nigeria

– KSA

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– ZCL Composites

– Belco Manufacturing Company

– Containment Solutions

– Sunoco Logistics

– Oiltanking GmbH

– Columbian Steel Tank

– Poly Processing

– Synalloy Corporation

– L.F. Manufacturing

– Red Ewald, Inc.

The other major players in the industry include the following (*these companies are not profiled in the report, but can be added based on interest):

– Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH

– Snyder Industries

– Tuffa Tank

– Marquard & Bahls

– Royal Vopak N.V.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. By Type

1.3.2. By Material

1.3.3. By Product Design

1.3.4. By Region

1.3.5. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces model

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Need for import and export terminal

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for mega refining hubs

3.5.1.3. Initiatives for stockpiling large volumes of oil

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Decline in production & exploration activities

3.5.2.2. Decrease in production investment

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in oil demand

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL OIL STORAGE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Crude oil

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Gasoline

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Aviation fuel

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Naphtha

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Diesel

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Kerosene

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.8. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL OIL STORAGE MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Steel

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Carbon steel

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4. Fiber-reinforced plastic (FPR)

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL OIL STORAGE MARKET, BY PRODUCT DESIGN

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Open top tank

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Fixed roof tank

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Floating roof tank

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



