Olive Oil Market Size, share, Trends, Growth, forecast 2019-2026

Olive oil is the liquid fat derivative from olives, which is primarily used for cooking, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. It consists mainly of oleic acid along with other fatty acids such as linoleic acid and palmitic acid.

The nutritional value and taste associated with olive oil has raised its demand among the consumers. In addition, the health benefits associated with olive oil has also increased its market demand, which is expected to further increase in the coming years. Virgin olive oil has gained major traction owing to its chemical free processing techniques coupled with increased nutritional content. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of olive oil in culinary uses is likely to increase its market demand in food and beverage applications. Moreover, personal care products are blended with olive oil extracts which has gained market acceptance owing to the skin benefits associated with it. However, limited production of olives in some geographic footprint coupled with fluctuation in olive oil prices have hindered the market growth but increase in demand for olive oil for cooking is expected to create lucrative opportunities to the market.

European countries such as Spain and Italy are the largest consumer of olive oil followed by North America. Furthermore, the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan have witnessed a rapid increase in the demand for olive oil coupled with domestic production. Moreover, consistent government norms to propel the production in countries such as Brazil are anticipated to boost the olive oil market.

The report on the olive oil market is segmented based on type which includes virgin, pomace and refined olive oil. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

Top market players in the olive oil market include Salov, Borges Mediterranean Group, Ybarra, Deoleo, Sovena Group, Figaro, Farrel, Del Monte Foods, Unilever Group, and Lenardo.

Olive Oil Market Key Segments

By Type

Virgin olive oil

Pomace

Refined

By Application