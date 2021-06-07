OTR Tires Market 2024Growth Potential Products, Manufacturers, End User, Value & Volume, Opportunities, Drivers
Global “OTR Tires Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. OTR Tires Market research report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global OTR Tires market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
About OTR Tires:
OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.
OTR Tires Market by Manufactures:
- Michelin
- Bridgestone
- Goodyear
- Titan
- Yokohama Tire
- China National Tyre & Rubber
- Continental
- Alliance Tire Group
- BKT
- Guizhou Tire
- Linglong Tire
- Apollo
- Pirelli
- Prinx Chengshan
- Double Coin Holdings
- Triangle
- Zhongce Rubber
- Fujian Haian Rubber
- Shandong Taishan Tyre
- Shandong Yinbao
- Doublestar
- JK Tyre
- Eurotire
- Hawk International Rubber
- Techking Tires
- The study objectives of this report are:
OTR Tires Market Types:
- Rim Diameter ≤29 inch
- 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch
- 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch
- Rim Diameter ＞49 inchOTR Tires Market Applications:
- Construction
- Mining
- Port
- Agricultural
Scope of Report:
- The production and sales volume of OTR tires is directly affected by downstream industries and global economy. Over the past six years, the market of construction and mining equipment has experienced fast growth and decline, as well as the OTR Tires market. The demand of OTR Tires reached a peak in 2013, just as what the construction and mining equipment industry experienced. And over the past two years, the OTR tires industry has faced decline which seems almost hard to bear for related enterprises.
- As the global economy growth rate is forecasted to slow down, especially in China, which is one of the largest markets of OTR Tires; the market of OTR Tires in the following five years seems will not enjoy that fast growth. But as the market in India, Africa and some other developing regions is also promising, the industry of OTR tires is forecasted to recovery after 2016, though it will not grow as fast as what happens before 2013.
- Currently, the global production capacity of OTR Tires is much higher than what is really needed. The capacity utilization rate of OTR tires manufacturers is not satisfactory. And as there are more than a hundred manufacturers of OTR Tires worldwide, the market competition is quite fierce. But it is forecasted that the number of OTR Tires worldwide may be reduced, as some enterprises may not be able to struggle to survive.
- The worldwide market for OTR Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 15100 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
- This report focuses on the OTR Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.TOC (Table of Content) of this OTR Tires Market report:
Chapter 1: Describes About the OTR Tires Industry, Types and Applications
Chapter 2 Executive Summary: Global OTR Tires Market Revenue, Sales, Growth Rate by Regions, Sales by Regions, Revenue by Regions
Chapter 3: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers: OTR Tires Sales by Manufacturers, OTR Tires Revenue by Manufacturers, OTR Tires Price by Manufacturers, OTR Tires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types and Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter 4: Breakdown Data by Product: OTR Tires Sales by Product, Revenue by Product and Price by Product
Chapter 5: Breakdown Data by End User: Overview
Chapter 6: Market size by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa,
Chapter 7: Company Profiles: Company Details, Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019), Products Offered and Recent Development
Chapter 8: Future Forecast: Market Forecast by Regions, Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2024, Forecast by Product 2019-2024, Market Forecast by End User, North America OTR Tires Forecast, Europe OTR Tires Forecast, Asia Pacific OTR Tires Forecast, Central & South America OTR Tires Forecast and Middle East and Africa OTR Tires Forecast
Chapter 9: OTR Tires Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
Chapter 10: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis: Value Chain Analysis, OTR Tires Customers and Sales Channels Analysis
Chapter 11: Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of Pages: 137
