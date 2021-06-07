Paddlewheel Flow Meters Market Predicted to Grow by 2024 Competitive Analysis and Business Guidelines till 2024

A latest market study, titled “Global Paddlewheel Flow Meters Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Paddlewheel Flow Meter Market Overview

Paddlewheel Flow Meters are used to determine velocity and other characteristics of water and other fluids flowing in a pipe. The paddlewheel flow meter offers various advantages over other flow meters. The first and foremost advantage is that paddlewheel flow meter is able to work remarkably with water and viscous fluids and provide a fully developed turbulent flow profile whereas other flow meters have most of the application with water. Further, paddlewheels are very affordable and offers high accuracy which makes paddlewheels way better than other flow meters. Paddlewheel flow meters use advanced solid-state circuitry which allows paddlewheel flow meter to operate even on regular batteries; eliminating the need for electrical connections. Further, paddlewheels are very easy to install and it can be installed in both ways, vertically or horizontally.

Market Size & Forecast

Global paddlewheel flow meter market is expected to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period 2017-2024. Over the next few years, the global paddlewheel market is anticipated to witness growth due to its high accuracy, low maintenance and affordable price characteristics. Geographically, global paddlewheel flow meter market is segmented into five key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Sierra Instruments Inc., GPI meters, Hydra Check TM, John C. Ernst Co. Inc., Hoffer Flow Controls Inc., Siemen Process Instrumentation, Schneider Electric, Yokogava Electric Co., Badger Meter Inc., Global Water, Omega

Asia Pacific region is expected to be most reliable and revenue generating regional market for paddlewheel flow meter during the forecast period. The demand for paddlewheel is expected to rise in near future due to development of new industries such as oil and gas, water treatment in emerging countries such as India and China. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market for paddlewheel flow meter and is expected to behold this positive growth in near future.

North America and Europe regions are anticipated to witness rise in demand for paddlewheel flow meters in near future. The demand for paddlewheel flow meter in these regions is expected to increase due to enhancement of existing industries and development of new industries. On the other hand, presence of oil & gas refineries in Middle East & Africa region is also expected to escalate the demand for paddlewheel flow meter in this region over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global paddlewheel flow meter market includes the following segments:

By Fluid Type

Viscous Fluids

Petroleum Fluids

Non-Petroleum Fluids

By Mechanics

Tangential-flow Paddle Wheel Flow-Meter

Axis-flow Paddle Wheel Flow-Meter

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Independent Representatives

Distributors

E-business

By Application

Oil & Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Power Generation

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Metals and Mining

Pulp & Paper

By Region

Global paddlewheel flow meter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global paddlewheel flow meter market is driven by factors such as ability to work with viscous fluid as well as with normal fluids. Further, paddlewheel flow meter offers better performance than other flow meters. Also, they can produce fully developed turbulent profile with higher accuracy. Such features are anticipated to increase the demand for paddle wheel flow-meter in near future. Wide range of application of paddlewheel flow meter in various industries is a major driver for global paddlewheel flow meter market. Further, rising industrialization (such as development of new oil & gas refineries, water and wastewater treatment and chemical industries) in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and Russia is driving the growth of paddlewheel flow meter market globally. Apart from this, easy installation, low cost and low maintenance features of paddlewheel flow meters are some of the key reasons anticipated to drive the growth of global paddlewheel flow meter market during the forecast period. Furthermore, while most flow meters work with regular water; paddlewheel flow meter can work perfectly even with viscous fluids. Such factors are anticipated to propel the demand for paddlewheel flow meters in near future.

However, problems oriented with paddlewheel flow meter such as clogging (due to high reactive to foreign objects) and high maintenance are likely to hinder the growth of global paddlewheel flow meter market.

