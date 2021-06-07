Pain Management Market 2019-2024: Market Dynamics, Market Size, Vendor Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications
The report provides an overview of the “Pain Management Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Pain Management Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Pain Management Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The growth of the global pain management drugs and devices market is majorly due to the well-established business of painkiller medications as the first line of treatment. In recent years, the increasing reliance on their prolonged use and a greater understanding of their side-effects have led to the growing use of device-based pain management therapies. Presently, at the country level, economic factors play a significant role in the management of financial implications for hospitals. Postsurgical pain is one of the primary focuses of hospitals, where the cost of monitoring and the treatment of adverse effects creates the major demand for pain management drugs and devices.
The current market is gradually adopting more non-opioid medications to suppress the addiction toward opioids and certain well-established painkillers in the market. There are several non-opioid drugs with mechanisms of action that are currently in early and late-stage development. The federal authorities in multiple countries are shifting to alternative approaches, and thus, fast-tracking those drugs to market approval. The shift is expected to be gradual, and thus pain management has very attractive growth prospects between 2019 and 2024.
Scope of the Report
This report includes an in-depth study of the global pain management market (henceforth, referred to as the ‘market studied’). Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensation in the body, owing to ongoing or impending tissue damage. Pain management is one of the most frequently dealt-with issues by clinicians for any disease. Pharmacological therapy is the first line of therapy, followed by treatment via devices in severe pain management cases.
The Pain Management Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Pain Management Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Cancer Pain Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on to the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Certain painful conditions are likely to occur more in patients with a suppressed immune system, which is often a result of these therapies.
Pain caused by cancer can be treated. About nine out of ten cancer patients suffering from pain find relief by using a combination of medications. Many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while other target specific types of pain may require a prescription. The increasing incidences of various forms of cancer are likely to directly lead to an increase in cancer pain cases, the treatment of which, both through drugs and devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America holds the largest share in the global pain management market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, approximately 20.4% of adults in the United States (which is about 50.0 million) were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of adults in the country (which is about 19.6 million) were suffering from high-impact chronic pain, with higher prevalence associated with advancing age. Overall, pain management in the United States is considered to be the most developed in the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of approvals from FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.
