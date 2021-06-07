Procurement Analytics Market 2018-2027 | BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Coupa Software, Genpact, JAGGAER, Oracle Corporation, Proactis, Rosslyn Data Technology

A blend of top-down and bottom-up approaches was used to come to the exact market sizes and development rates of the global Procurement Analytics market and its segments. Various secondary information sources were used to find the overall revenues, product portfolios and geographic reach of the companies operating in the Procurement Analytics market. Estimates of the technology, Type and Deployment Mode classification revenues were confirmed and validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews are conducted with various players in the Procurement Analytics ecosystem and key opinion leaders to confirm the provided percentage split and market share.

Rapid advances in technology, digital innovation increased the need for data-driven solutions to aid them in better decision-making and this is likely to propel the business of companies operating in the procurement analytics market. Also, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions which facilitates in raising operational efficiency is expected to drive the procurement analytics market. On the other hand, the concern over data security and data privacy is negatively impacting on market growth. However, the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the need for cloud-based analytical solution are expected to create new opportunities for procurement analytics market globally.

The “Global Procurement Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Procurement Analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Procurement Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Procurement Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Procurement Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Procurement Analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on application, the market is segmented as supply chain analytics, risk analytics, spend analytics, demand forecasting, contract management, and vendor management. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & IT, energy & utility and banking, financial services & insurance.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Procurement Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Procurement Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Procurement Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Procurement Analytics market in these regions.

