Rapeseed Oil Market is expected to reach $36,560 million by 2023 | Cullise, Folba Oil Limited, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ola Oils, Pacific Coast Canola

The global rapeseed oil market is expected to garner $36,560 million by 2023, from $26,524 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Rapeseed, also called colza, is a member of the cruciferae family and is grown primarily for obtaining oil. The major sources of edible oils are rapeseed, copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, soybean, and sunflower seed.

Oil is extracted either by mechanical extraction processes in oil mills or by chemical extraction using solvents. The oil content in rapeseeds is around 40%, and it is widely used in food and industrial applications. Large areas are cultivated with rapeseeds in Europe, particularly in Germany, France, Poland, and the Czech Republic. China, India, Canada, and Australia are other major producers of rapeseed and rapeseed oil.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global rapeseed oil market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the application of rapeseed oil across various regions.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.

The key market players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Growth in demand for rapeseed oil-based bio-diesel in the European Union and increased consumption of vegetable oil, such as rapeseed oil, to produce biodiesel due to government mandates for biodiesel blending with petroleum diesel drive the market growth. In addition, surge in the global population has led to increase in demand for edible oils for food processing. Rapeseed oil is a rich source of omega 3 and omega 6 linolenic fatty acids, which are crucial for the development, functioning, and maintenance of brain and other nervous tissues, and lower the risk factors for heart disease and maintain normal blood pressure.

