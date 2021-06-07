Rapid Growth of Baby Personal Care Products Market with High CAGR During Forecast Period, 2019-2026

The baby personal care products market consists of baby care items, specifically used for infants. The product line includes baby powder, shampoos, body lotions, massage oil, shower gels, baby wipes, and others. The products undergo several clinical tests before they are made available in the market.

The baby personal care products market gains worldwide popularity. Increase in birth rate in the developing countries, rise in awareness of consumers about child hygiene, growth in disposable income of the consumers, and changes in lifestyle fuel the growth of the market. Further, introduction of products with organic ingredients are expected to contribute to the growth of the baby personal care products market. However, the use of certain chemicals can be harmful for the baby, which limits the market growth.

The baby personal care products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market segmentation for the product type include hair care, skin care, toiletries, fragrances, and others. By distribution channel, the market is classified into online platform, departmental stores, specialized stores, and supermarkets. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key market players for the baby personal care products are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Unilever (UK), L’Oral S.A. (France), Burt’s Bees (U.S.), Alliance Boots GmbH (Germany) and Marks and Spencer plc (UK).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the baby personal care products market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Baby Personal Care Products Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

Hair Care

Skin Care

Toiletries

Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Platform

Departmental Stores

Specialized Stores

Supermarkets

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players