Respiratory Care Devices Market Forecast Benefits and Business Opportunities to 2022 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Invacare Chart Industries

Respiratory care is a healthcare specialty that focuses on improving cardiopulmonary function and promoting health and wellness. Respiratory care devices are majorly categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic, & monitoring devices; and consumables & accessories. These devices are majorly used to in the treatment of medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, and other acute & chronic respiratory diseases. Respiratory care devices are used in hospital and homecare settings. The respiratory care devices market has experienced a paradigm shift from stationary to portable devices. Increased adoption of portable devices is a significant trend in the industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries Inc., Drger Safety AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, 3B Medical, Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Acare Technology Co., Ltd., Allied Healthcare Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc.

The global market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence rate of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, increase in pollution level, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption worldwide. In addition, factors such as proactive governmental support have fueled the market growth. Moreover, high demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increased healthcare spending are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players. However, large pool of undiagnosed population and risks associated with certain therapeutic devices for neonates hamper the growth of the respiratory care devices market.

The report segments the global respiratory care devices market on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on the type of product, the market is categorized into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables & accessories.

