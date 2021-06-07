Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2024 Market Share, Market Size, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Manufacturers

The report provides an overview of the “Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The global skin cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include increased incidence of skin cancer, extensive R&D pipelines, and raising awareness about skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. Even though most types of skin cancers are preventable, its incidence is increasing. People can recognize changes in their skin during the early stages of the disease. The risk factors include sunlight, sunlamps and tanning booths, certain medical conditions, or medicines. The UV radiation changes the genetic material (DNA) in cells and is, therefore, the main cause of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the sun is the most preventable risk factor for all skin cancers. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of new melanoma cases among American adults has tripled since the 1970s, from 7.9 per 100,000 people in 1975 to 25.2 per 100,000 in 2014. The rate of new melanoma cases among both men and women has been increasing at 1.7% and 1.4% per year respectively, as per the data of Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, the increasing prevalence of skin cancer is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

However, a common side effect of radiation therapy is skin irritation in the area of the body that is being treated. The skin reaction can range from mild redness and dryness (similar to a sunburn) to severe peeling (desquamation) of the skin in some patients. The majority of skin reactions to radiation therapy go away a few weeks after the treatment is completed. In some cases, the treated skin will remain slightly darker than it was before and may continue to be more sensitive to sun exposure. About two to three weeks after first radiation treatment, redness is noticed and irritation is similar to a sunburn. The skin may be itchy, dry, red, or sore. There are also long-term side effects, like changes in skin color, lung problems, and others, which act as major restraints for the growth of the market studied.

Ultraviolet radiation is a primary carcinogen that results in UV induced mutations, loss of activity in tumor suppressor genes, and the overexpression of oncogenes in keratinocytes, thus boosting the development of skin malignancies. The skin cancer therapeutics market comprises of various therapies related to skin cancer.

