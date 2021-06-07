Small Satellite Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2014 to 2022 | Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Harris Corporation, Aerospace Corporation

Small Satellite Market by Type (Minisatellites, Microsatellites, Nanosatellites), Application (Earth Observation, Telecommunication, Scientific Research & Experimentation, Technology Demonstration), End User (Civil, Defense, Commercial, Government)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Small satellites are satellites of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as “small”, different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass. Satellites can be built small to reduce the large economic cost of launch vehicles and the costs associated with construction. Miniature satellites, especially in large numbers, may be more useful than fewer, larger ones for some purposes – for example, gathering of scientific data and radio relay.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Harris Corporation, Aerospace Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., The Boeing Company, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., Thales Group

The global small satellite market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to the increase in demand of Earth observation services. High-resolution imaging services are used to monitor assets by various industries such as defense, energy, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and others. Decreasing costs, reduced weight, and lesser complexities associated with small satellites along with supply of enhanced power and efficiency have supplemented the growth of the small satellite market. Technological advancements and increase in government investments in small satellites are expected to further drive the small satellite industry growth. However, lack of dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites is expected to restrict the growth of the small satellite market. Rise in number of application areas of small satellites and growth in demand in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities in the future. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent geographical regions that is rapidly adopting small satellites for Earth observation services, due to the increasing natural disasters, growth in the agricultural sector, and high government investment in the defense sector. Images obtained by the satellite are used for land distribution, rescue work, natural resource management, environmental protection, disaster prevention, forestry, and others.

