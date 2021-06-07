Smart e-Drive Market 2019 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2023

Smart e-Drive Market 2019 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Smart e-Drive market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2023. Report analyzes Smart e-Drive Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Smart e-Drive Market Information is segmented by Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery), by application (e-Axle, Wheel drive), by drive type (Front wheel drive, Rear wheel drive, others), by battery type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Lead acid and Solid state battery) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Key Players In The Global Smart E-Drive Market Include:

Aisin Seiki (Japan), BorgWarner (USA), Continental (Germany), Efficient Drivetrains (USA), Infineon (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Schaeffler (Germany), Shanghai Edrive (China), Siemens (Germany), SINOEV (USA), and UQM Technologies (USA).

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global smart e-drive market that adumbrates enormous extension for the market with 20% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

The factors driving the growth of the global smart e-drive market include high demand for hybrid and electric vehicle, incentives offered by the governments to encourage the production & sales of smart electric vehicles, the introduction of stringent rules and regulations by various governments, and rising concerns regarding environmental pollution. However, the market growth can face obstacles due to factors like lack of charging infrastructure, and the high cost of technologies & components useful for the smart e-drive market.

Segmentation:

The global smart e-drive market has been segmented on the basis of application, battery type, component, drive type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation of this market segments the market into e-axle and wheel drive. Among these segments, the e-axle segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in fuel economy, increasing focus on vehicle electrification, and overall vehicle efficiency in passenger cars. The use of electric drive axles also has benefits like reduction of the interface and bearing. This reduction results in better performance, less use of energy, and reduced noise.

By battery types, the market has been segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-based, and solid state battery. Based on components, the market has been segmented into battery, e-brake booster, inverter, motor, and power electronics. According to the report, the battery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate among all segments during the forecast period. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturers are developing high energy density battery that can deliver more distance coverage on a single charge. Therefore, various kinds of batteries can be used in the smart e-drive that include. With the automobile industry shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles, the scope for market growth remains huge. On the basis of drive type, the market has been segmented into front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global smart e-drive market segments the market into continent-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The reasons for market growth in this region include boom in the demand for electric plug-in & hybrid vehicles, introduction of strict emission control regulations by the government in the region, presence of a large number of electric vehicle manufacturers in the region, and the rapid advancements in the technology for batteries and the in the region. The most important country-specific markets in this region include France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe.

In North America, due to technological advancement, the market is stable. In this region, the most powerful economies that always stand a chance to be strong markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. In the Asia Pacific, the market is steadily growing as all countries in this region are not equally technologically advanced. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

