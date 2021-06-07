Smart Retail Market 2019-2027 | Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Google, PTC Inc., and Cisco Systems

The “Global Smart Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart retail market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global smart retail market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Smart retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart retail market.

Also, key Smart retail market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Smart retail market are Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Google Inc., PTC Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the smart retail market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Smart Retail Market – By Type

1.3.2. Smart Retail Market – By Application

1.3.3. Smart Retail Market – By Region

1.3.3.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART RETAIL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.3.3. Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

4.3.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.3.5. South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

5. SMART RETAIL MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

