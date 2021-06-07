Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market to 2027: Fitbit, Koninklijke Philips, Withings, Medtronic, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Polar Electro, VitalConnect, Xiaomi Technology, and Garmin

Smart wearable devices are designed due to the advancement in technology that has enable to access more to data and understand patient behaviors and improve care. These wearables are available in different devices such as clothes, watches, earphone, headphone, patches and more. These devices help a person to monitor his or her own health condition.

The smart wearables in healthcare market is likely to experience the growth in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the adoption of products that assists in managing the health of a person, assist in monitoring and diagnosing the parameters such as heart rate, blood and others. The market players have opportunities to design variants in the wearable devices with more functions and facilities.

The key players operating in the smart wearables in healthcare market include, Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Withings, Medtronic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Polar Electro, VitalConnect, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd and Garmin Corporation.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the smart wearables in healthcare market in the forecast period, due to the advancement in the technology for medical devices and shift of healthier lifestyle and attitude towards fitness. European market is expected to hold the second largest markets followed by the Asia Pacific market owing to rise in the awareness for the lifestyle, increase in the sports activities and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart wearables in healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart wearables in healthcare market in these regions.

The global smart wearables in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product and application Based product, the market is segmented as smart watches, active tracker patches, smart clothing and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, sport & fitness and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart wearables in healthcare market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart wearables in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

