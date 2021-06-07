Specialty Silica Market Expansions, Key Drivers, Market Size, Trends, Challenges, and Forecast by 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Specialty Silica Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Specialty Silica Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Specialty Silica Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The market for Specialty Silica is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Specialty Silica is produced in the form of round pebbles and sawed or trimmed blocks or fine powder which is further used as a key additive in the formulation of several products for various range of end-user industries including automotive, electronics, inks, coatings, and personal care, amongst others.
– The number of new tire plants and expansion projects has increased in various parts of the United States, with South Carolina getting a high share of investments, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.
– Growing preference of fumed silica over precipitated silica (internal substitution) is likely to hinder the market’s growth.
– Growing emergence of green tires is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.
The Specialty Silica Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Specialty Silica Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Paints, Coatings & Inks Industry
– Precipitated silica and fumed silica are the majorly used specialty silica products in paints, coatings, and inks.
– Fumed silica act as a thixotroping agent in paints & coatings applications, in order to provide resistance against rust and corrosion. In powder coatings, fumed silica enhances the free-flow, anti-caking, and fluidization properties, hence allowing a balance between sag control, flow & leveling, and thixotropy. Whereas in liquid coatings, fumed silica offers rheology control and anti-settling properties.
– In paints, coatings, and inks industry, fumed silica is majorly used and holds the dominating position in the specialty silica market.
– Precipitated silica too is widely used in paints & coatings industry, as the flatting and matting agent properties of precipitated silica reduce the gloss of a variety of products, including coatings, paints, lacquers, varnishes and inks, while providing lower viscosity and better stir-in capability.
– Paints & coatings production is rising steadily in the global market, owing to its demand from the construction, automotive, and industrial coating applications. According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the global paints & coatings industry is expected to reach more than 63 thousand kilo tons through 2023, owing to the burgeoning demand from the above mentioned industries.
– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global market with most of the demand comong from countries such as China and India. India is a growing economy, and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of such reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub. Indian roadways is the second-largest in the world. Owing to the increasing number of vehicles and traffic, the government is planning to further extend the roadways in the coming years. Growing investments in the infrastructure sector, and other strategic initiatives of the government, are expected to boost the paints & coatings demand in construction sector in the country.
