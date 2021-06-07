SSL Certification Global Market 2019: Key Players – Comodo, DigiCert, Entrust Datacard, GlobalSign, GoDaddy
This report focuses on the global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
SSL Certificates are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to an organization’s details. When installed on a web server, it activates the padlock and the https protocol (over port 443) and allows secure connections from a web server to a browser. Typically, SSL is used to secure credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, and more recently is becoming the norm when securing browsing of social media sites.
The augmented need for privacy and security is the key driver for the growth of this market. Recently, it has been observed that many consumers prefer online transactions due to advantages like smooth fund management and easy fund transfers. This increase in online transactions is anticipated to foster the instances of data and identity theft, which in turn impels the need for data security during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global SSL Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Comodo
DigiCert
Entrust Datacard
GlobalSign
GoDaddy
Symantec
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Organization Validation (OV)
Domain Validation (DV)
Extended Validation (EV)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SSL Certification are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SSL Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Organization Validation (OV)
1.4.3 Domain Validation (DV)
1.4.4 Extended Validation (EV)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SSL Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.5.4 Government Organizations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 SSL Certification Market Size
2.2 SSL Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SSL Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 SSL Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Comodo
12.1.1 Comodo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.1.4 Comodo Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Comodo Recent Development
12.2 DigiCert
12.2.1 DigiCert Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.2.4 DigiCert Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DigiCert Recent Development
12.3 Entrust Datacard
12.3.1 Entrust Datacard Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.3.4 Entrust Datacard Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development
12.4 GlobalSign
12.4.1 GlobalSign Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.4.4 GlobalSign Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GlobalSign Recent Development
12.5 GoDaddy
12.5.1 GoDaddy Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.5.4 GoDaddy Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 GoDaddy Recent Development
12.6 Symantec
12.6.1 Symantec Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SSL Certification Introduction
12.6.4 Symantec Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Symantec Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
