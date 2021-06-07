SSL Certification Global Market 2019: Key Players – Comodo, DigiCert, Entrust Datacard, GlobalSign, GoDaddy

SSL Certification Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “SSL Certification -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

SSL Certificates are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to an organization’s details. When installed on a web server, it activates the padlock and the https protocol (over port 443) and allows secure connections from a web server to a browser. Typically, SSL is used to secure credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, and more recently is becoming the norm when securing browsing of social media sites.

The augmented need for privacy and security is the key driver for the growth of this market. Recently, it has been observed that many consumers prefer online transactions due to advantages like smooth fund management and easy fund transfers. This increase in online transactions is anticipated to foster the instances of data and identity theft, which in turn impels the need for data security during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global SSL Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Comodo

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

Symantec

…

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338970-global-ssl-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Organization Validation (OV)

Domain Validation (DV)

Extended Validation (EV)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SSL Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3338970-global-ssl-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SSL Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Organization Validation (OV)

1.4.3 Domain Validation (DV)

1.4.4 Extended Validation (EV)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SSL Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.5.4 Government Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SSL Certification Market Size

2.2 SSL Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SSL Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 SSL Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Comodo

12.1.1 Comodo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.1.4 Comodo Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Comodo Recent Development

12.2 DigiCert

12.2.1 DigiCert Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.2.4 DigiCert Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DigiCert Recent Development

12.3 Entrust Datacard

12.3.1 Entrust Datacard Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.3.4 Entrust Datacard Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development

12.4 GlobalSign

12.4.1 GlobalSign Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.4.4 GlobalSign Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GlobalSign Recent Development

12.5 GoDaddy

12.5.1 GoDaddy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.5.4 GoDaddy Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 GoDaddy Recent Development

12.6 Symantec

12.6.1 Symantec Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SSL Certification Introduction

12.6.4 Symantec Revenue in SSL Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Symantec Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3338970

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)