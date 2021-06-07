Sugar Confectionery Market by Product Type (Hard-Boiled Sweets, Caramel & Toffees, Gums & Jellies, Medicated Confectionery) and Forecast to 2022

Confectionery is related to food products that comprise high sugar content such as chocolates, caramel, sweets, gums, candies, cookies, and marshmallows. These products are used to reduce stress, alleviate boredom, and to satisfy cravings.

Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, growth in retail market, and increase in gifting trend drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth in the market, owing to rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India. In addition, introduction of low-priced, smaller versions of established confectionery chocolate brands by key players has supplemented the market growth However, rise in demand for sugar-free products on account of increase in instances of diabetes and growth in health concerns are anticipated to restrain market growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Chupa Chups SA.

Cadbury PLC,

Kraft Foods Inc.

Ferrero SpA.

The Hershey Company

Perfetti Van Melle S.P.A.

HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,

Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd

WM Wrigley JR Company

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659759/sample

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2014 to 2022 of sugar confectionery market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment globally.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Microlevel analysis is conducted based on type and region.

Key players and their significant developments in recent years are listed.

The report categorizes the global sugar confectionery market by product type into hard-boiled sweets, caramels & toffees, gums & jellies medicated confectionery, mints, and others (marshmallows, nougat, lollipops, and liquorice). Further, based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tool & Model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SUGAR CONFECTIONERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SUGAR CONFECTIONERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 6. COMPANY PROFILES

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659759/buy/5540

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]