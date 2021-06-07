Surgical Dental Loupes Camera Market Size 2019 Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled Surgical Dental Loupes and Camera Market, the global Surgical Dental Loupes and Camera Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2016-2024).

Surgical dental loupes and cameras help in increasing visualization in the dental procedures. Also, dental loupe camera allows dentists to shoot, store the videos during dental procedure, thus providing better visualization needed for patient’s record and legal documentation in a streamlined and efficient manner. The global surgical dental loupes and camera market was valued at US$ 296.2 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 664.6 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Private and public healthcare expenditure is rising globally, with increasing population and prevalence of various dental disorders.

The report analyzes the global surgical dental loupes and camera market in terms of market value (US$ Mn), by product type, modality, end user, and provides information regarding regional market dynamics, regulations, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations, and forecast.

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, driven by rise in healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and increase in incidence of dental disorders in the region. The surgical dental loupes and camera market in North America is expected to increase from US$ 113.3 Mn in 2015 to US$ 269.0 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Demand for surgical dental loupes and cameras is expected to grow continuously over the forecast period due to increase in adoption of these products in dental clinics, especially in developed countries. This is projected to further drive demand for surgical loops and cameras, as an increasing number of dentists opt for these products to increase their visualization during dental surgery. Europe is the second-most lucrative destination for the surgical dental loupes and cameras.

Among product segments, surgical loupes dominated the market with maximum market share of 51.4% in 2015, followed by surgical headlights with market share of 28.5%. Increasing incidences of various dental diseases such as dental caries and periodontal diseases are factors expected to contribute significantly to growing demand for dental loupes. Players in this market are continuously introducing new products to enhance their product portfolio and to cater to client requirements.

Key market participants covered in the report include Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED, Designs For Vision, Inc., Enova Illumination, SurgiTel, Orascoptic, PeriOptix, Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, Xenosys Co., Ltd. And Carl Zeiss Meditec AG