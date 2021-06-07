Surgical Stapler Market to Expand with Significant CAGR By 2023

Surgical Stapler Market Highlights

Major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, and increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures. Many companies are increasing their focus on the development of technologically advanced surgical staplers in order to strengthen their product portfolio in the surgical stapler market. However, the growing geriatric population in need of surgical procedures and better insurance coverage policies will increase the market share of the global surgical stapler market.

On the other hand, the high cost of surgical staplers and the availability of alternative wound care techniques may hinder the growth of the market.

Surgical Stapler Market Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the surgical stapler market during the forecast period. Technological advancements, growing geriatric population, and rising number of surgical procedures are likely to drive the surgical stapler market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share of around 70% of the surgical stapler market during the forecast period. The European market is expected to be the second-largest surgical stapler market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing awareness and adoption of advanced surgical technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing surgical stapler market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising investments in healthcare, increasing geriatric population, and expansions by market players in the region. Asia-Pacific is giving strong competition to the global surgical stapler market by producing cost-effective treatments that are high in demand in local as well as global markets. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share in the global surgical stapler market due to the underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Surgical Stapler Market Segmentation

The global surgical stapler market is segmented into types, product, application, and end-users. Based on types the surgical stapler market is segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into manual surgical staplers and powered surgical staplers. Based on application, the surgical stapler market is segmented into abdominal and pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical applications. Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics.

Surgical Stapler Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global surgical stapler market are Ethicon. US, LLC., Cardica Inc, Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd, Medtronic.

