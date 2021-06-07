Temperature Sensor Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Temperature sensor is an electronic device, which measures the temperature through an electrical signal. Temperature is a term used to state the degree or intensity of heat present in a substance. These sensors can be used in various systems to measure the heat released and alert the end-user. Temperature sensor find its wide range of applications across several industries such as electronics, automotive, and manufacturing.

The World Temperature Sensor Market is primarily driven by its supreme benefits such as durability, accuracy, and low power consumption. Further the growth is supported by the stringent government regulations mandating the use of temperature sensors in applications to ensure over heating issues. Moreover, temperature sensors swiftly gaining popularity in manufacturing industries and automotive applications, which provides huge impetus to the market growth. However, technical awareness about sensor and heating issues in extreme condition are the key restraints which hamper the market growth.

The world temperature sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, industry verticals, and geography. The type segment is categorized into thermistor, resistance temperature detector (RTD), thermocouple, temperature sensor IC, and non-contact sensors. Based on application, it is classified into automotive, electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, healthcare, marine, and others.

Major companies profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., The Micronas Group, and Omron Corporation.

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world temperature sensor market are provided in this report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the world temperature sensor market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Temperature Sensor Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Thermocouple

Temperature Sensor IC

Non-Contact Sensors

By Industry Verticals:

Automotive

Electronics

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

KEY PLAYERS:

ABB Group.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

