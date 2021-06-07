Thermal Spray Coatings Market Global Forecast to 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Sales & Revenue, Price, Applications, Competitive Landscape and Better Investment Opportunities Analysis by MRFR

Market Synopsis:

Thermal spray coating is a process in which the coating materials are sprayed on the surface by melting them electrically or chemically. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report stating that the global thermal spray coatings market is anticipated to expand notably during the assessment period of 2018-2023. The wide range of application of thermal spray coatings in multiple end-use industries is majorly fueling the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market. rise in necessity of improving the durability and functioning of mechanical components of various machines and introduction of high-quality materials that provide thick coatings are some other factors that are propelling the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market during the assessment period.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, Flame Spray, one of the leading thermal spray coating manufacturers, has announced the expansion of its Fountain Inn plant in Laurens County.

In October 2018, a new thermal spray coating machine developed by Oerlikon Mecto, Surface One, has won the International Design Excellence Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Market Segmentation:

The global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented on the basis of coating material, heat source, process, end-use industry, and region. Based on coating material, the global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented into ceramic, carbide, metal & alloys, polymer, and cermet. Based on heat source, the global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented into combustion flame and electrical energy. Based on process, the global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented into cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray, high-velocity oxy-fuel, electric arc spray, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, healthcare, construction, industrial, energy & power, electronics, agriculture, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global thermal spray coatings market has been segmented into five major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region commands the major share of the global thermal spray coatings market owing to the rapid industrialization and rise in number of players due to availability of cheaper raw materials and labor in this region. Rapid expansion of end-use industries such as automotive, energy and power, electronics, agriculture, and others is also contributing to the growth of the thermal spray coatings market in the Asia Pacific region.

The North America region commanded for the second largest share of the global thermal spray coatings market in the year 2017 and is anticipated to project substantial growth during the assessment period. Presence of large number of end-0use industries such as aerospace, automotive and others are inducing high demand for good-quality thermal spray coatings, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the thermal spray coatings market in the North America region. The Europe region is projecting noteworthy growth in the global thermal spray coatings market owing to the increased production of high-quality thermal coatings to be utilized in various end-use industries in this region. Growing construction industry is contributing to the expansion of the thermal spray coatings market in the Middle East and Africa region.



