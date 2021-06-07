Tunnel Boring Machine Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Applications (Transportation, Mining, Public Utility), By End-User (Railways & Metro, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas, Governments, Others), By Product Type (Soft Ground TBM, Hard Rock TBM) & Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for TUNNEL BORING MACHINE Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The Tunnel Boring Machine Market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to mask a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD 5.189 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach notable valuation by the end of the projected period. The first tunnel boring machine was invented in 1863, by Frederick Edward Blackett Beaumont. A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a tunneling machine used to excavate tunnels and in building micro-tunneling (drilling and blasting). These tunnel boring machines find their applications into areas such as tunnels for roads construction, railways, water treatment systems, and pipelines. They can bore through anything from hard rock to sand and these tunnel diameters can range from one meter (3.3 ft to 58 ft). A tunnel boring machine (TBM), also known as a “mole” machine.

The market of tunnel boring machine is expected to thrive on the back of rising construction activities among construction industries. The increasing technological advancements in tunnel boring machines for drilling and blasting are anticipated to increase the demand for tunnel boring machines across the globe. Besides this, the government initiatives and programs in developing and developed countries to enhance construction projects are augmenting the growth of the tunnel boring machine market. Since the governments are spending huge capital for the enhancement of transportation infrastructure on passageways tunnels, the demand for tunnel boring machines is rising remarkably across all regions. Moreover, the governments are spending on constructions such as, recently Indian government launched a 10.89 km tunnel in Jammu Kashmir and secondly China is constructing a 12 km long high-speed train tunnel bellow great wall for delivering an improved construction work. These are the key drivers for the growth of the tunnel boring machine market.

Additionally, the rising adoption of tunnel boring machine in coal mining industries is escalating the growth of the tunnel boring machine market. Further, the rising constructional activities for various tunnel work such as, rail tunnel, road tunnel, underground passageways tunnels, and others are the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of tunnel boring machine market. Besides this, the increase in the need for water management systems in urban areas by using micro-tunneling leads the demand for tunnel boring machines. In terms of region, Asia Pacific acquired lion shares in the market and the china and Japan are the strongest countries for the tunnel boring machine in this region as China and Japan have the longest total tunnel roads in the world.

Moreover, due to the increasing government expenditure on construction activities on tunnels projects such as road tunnels, railway, mining, and other tunnels expansion in the region is allowing the countries to dominate the tunnel boring machine market in the Asia Pacific region. However, the high cost and high maintenance cost of the tunnel boring machine is likely to hinder the growth of tunnel boring machine market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of tunnel boring machine market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Applications

– Transportation

– Mining

– Public Utility

By End-User

– Railways & Metro

– Utilities

– Mining

– Oil & Gas

– Governments

– Others

By Products Type

– Soft Ground TBM

– Hard Rock TBM

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Herrenknecht

– CRCHI

– Robbins

– Hitachi Zosen Corporation

– Komatsu Ltd

– Mitsubishi Ltd

– Ishikawajima-Harima

– Terratec

– TianyeTolian Corporation

– SELI

– wirth Group

– Other Prominent Players

