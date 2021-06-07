Underground Mining Equipment market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Underground Mining Equipment Market – By Equipment Type (Mining Drills and Breakers, Trucks, LHD Loaders, Concrete Spraying Machine, Concrete Transport Machine, Roof Bolters, Others), By Minning Method (Room and Pillar Mining, Longwall Mining, Block caving, Cut and Fill Mining, Others), By Application (Coal Mining, Metal Mining, Mineral Mining) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Underground Mining Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Underground Mining Equipment Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 6.5% over the projected period. Growing mining industry is driving the growth of global underground mining equipment market across all region. Furthermore, rapid infrastructure development across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of global underground mining equipment market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of underground mining equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Equipment Type
– Mining Drills & Breakers
– Trucks
– LHD Loaders
– Concrete Spraying Machine
– Concrete Transport Machine
– Roof Bolters
– Others
By Mining Method
– Room and Pillar Mining
– Longwall Mining
– Block caving
– Cut and Fill Mining
– Others
By Application
– Coal Mining
– Metal Mining
– Mineral Mining
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Sandvik AB
– Komatsu ltd.
– Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
– Boart Longyear
– thyssenkrupp AG
– J.H. Fletcher & Co. Inc.
– Sandvik ABHitachi
– Atlas Copco AB
– SANY GROUP
– Normet Group
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Underground Mining Equipment Market
3. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Underground Mining Equipment Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
9.4. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Trucks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. LHD Loaders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Concrete Spraying Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Concrete Transport Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Roof Bolters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Mining Method
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method
10.4. Room and Pillar Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Longwall Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Block caving Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Cut and Fill Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Coal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Metal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Mineral Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Equipment Type
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
12.2.1.4. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Trucks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. LHD Loaders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Concrete Spraying Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Concrete Transport Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Roof Bolters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Mining Method
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method
12.2.2.4. Room and Pillar Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Longwall Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Block caving Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Cut and Fill Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.3.4. Coal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Metal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Mineral Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Equipment Type
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
12.3.1.4. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Trucks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. LHD Loaders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Concrete Spraying Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Concrete Transport Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.9. Roof Bolters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Mining Method
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method
12.3.2.4. Room and Pillar Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Longwall Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Block caving Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Cut and Fill Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Application
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.3.4. Coal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Metal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Mineral Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Equipment Type
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
12.4.1.4. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Trucks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. LHD Loaders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. Concrete Spraying Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.8. Concrete Transport Machine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.9. Roof Bolters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Mining Method
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method
12.4.2.4. Room and Pillar Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. Longwall Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Block caving Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.7. Cut and Fill Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3. By Application
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4.3.4. Coal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. Metal Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.3.6. Mineral Mining Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
