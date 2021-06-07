Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Global unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to grow from US$ 991.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025 to account for US$ 1,482.6 Mn by 2025.

The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on surface with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the Defense forces, owing to the ever-increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs and USVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations and search and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others. The South America unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.6% in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Teledyne Technologies

Lockheed Martin

ASV Global

Atlas Elektronik

ECA Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

General Dynamics

Boeing

Clearpath Robotics

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentations of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market.

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market.

2018: Kongsberg Maritime subsidiary of Hydroid Inc., is a leading manufacturer of marine robotics, has launched a new groundbreaking REMUS M3V compact. It is a one-man portable autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and less costly. It offers search and survey, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), marine research, and more capabilities.

2018: Teledyne Gavia, manufacturer of Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle has launched new navigation module by combining iXblue’s new Phins Compact C3 with a Teledyne RDI 1200 kHz Workhorse. This enables geophysical surveys, environmental surveys, and under ice surveys, among others.

2017: Hydroid, Inc. a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime has launched next generation REMUS 100 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). It provides flexible navigation suite with an exclusive open architecture platform for advanced autonomy.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market in the five major regions.

