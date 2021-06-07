User Behavior Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Bay Dynamics, Gurucul, Splunk, Securonix, Varonis, Exabeam, Aruba Networks, IBM, Dtex Systems, E8 Security, RSA Security, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7

Global User Behavior Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

User behavior analytics (UBA) as defined by Gartner is a cybersecurity process about detection of insider threats, targeted attacks, and financial fraud. UBA solutions look at patterns of human behavior, and then apply algorithms and statistical analysis to detect meaningful anomalies from those patterns-anomalies that indicate potential threats.Instead of tracking devices or security events, UBA tracks a system’s users.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of User Behavior Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bay Dynamics, Gurucul, Splunk, Securonix, Varonis, Exabeam, Aruba Networks, IBM, Dtex Systems, E8 Security, RSA Security, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7

This study considers the User Behavior Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Financial Services & Insurance

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Defense & Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global User Behavior Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of User Behavior Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global User Behavior Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the User Behavior Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of User Behavior Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global User Behavior Analytics by Players

4 User Behavior Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bay Dynamics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 User Behavior Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 Bay Dynamics User Behavior Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bay Dynamics News

11.2 Gurucul

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 User Behavior Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Gurucul User Behavior Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Gurucul News

11.3 Splunk

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 User Behavior Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Splunk User Behavior Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Splunk News

11.4 Securonix

