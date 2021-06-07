Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2019 by Applications, Market Size, Geographic Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers,
The report provides an overview of the “Utility and Energy Analytics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Utility and Energy Analytics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Utility and Energy Analytics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 286.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 980.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to consume vast amounts of energy, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in population and by economic development.
– In a utility and energy company, there are many sources of Big Data, such as grid equipment, weather data, smart meters, measurements from power systems, GIS data, and data related to asset management. Companies are using this data to bring in operational efficiencies and manage energy demand for end consumers.
– The unprecedented explosion of data from the smart meter and smart grid programs, combined with the increasingly complex data retention requirements from regulators and a changing competitive landscape have created new challenges and opportunities for the transmission and distribution companies.
– Poor data quality and integration, patchy ownership of data across processes, and fragmented use of analytics are among the prominent challenges that trouble any energy company. Thus, finding a proper analytics approach to a problem and embedding its core competencies for decision making is a challenge of its own.
Scope of the Report
The energy and utility industry typically comprises of power plants generating electricity that is transmitted over long-distance transmission lines and then finally provided over distribution lines to residences and businesses. Big Data and analytics is helping the energy and utility companies overcome the industry challenges through insights based informed decision making.
The Utility and Energy Analytics Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Utility and Energy Analytics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Meter Operation Accounts for a Significant Share of Analytics Application
– Earlier, utilities used to read meters once per month. However, some have transitioned to capturing meter data every 15 minutes, as well as every hour of every day. As a result, the terabyte of data containing valuable behavioral aspects of the consumer is generated every hour. It is important to mine the values of these data fully and Big Data analytics has become a significant contributor to this industry.
– The insights uncovered through analytics will help in creating behavioral patterns of the consumers, which will in turn help with developing new meter rate plans and services for customers.
– Moreover, with the advent of smart meters, the demand for analytics in the industry has increased with smart meters automating and stimulating usage data generation. In the United Kingdom, with the foundation for smart metering in place, energy utilities are favoring installation, and support mandated interactions with the Data Communications Company (DCC).
North America Dominates the Market
– North America is one of the leading adopters of analytics solutions and is considered to be one of the largest markets for utility and energy analytics. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and technology advancement in the developed economies, such as the United States and Canada.
– The region’s large consumption of energy is also supporting the growth of the market.
– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, and SAS Institute Inc., among others.
Detailed Table of Content of Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Utility and Energy Analytics Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Utility and Energy Analytics Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Utility and Energy Analytics Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 128
