Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2019 by Applications, Market Size, Geographic Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers,

The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 286.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 980.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to consume vast amounts of energy, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in population and by economic development.

– In a utility and energy company, there are many sources of Big Data, such as grid equipment, weather data, smart meters, measurements from power systems, GIS data, and data related to asset management. Companies are using this data to bring in operational efficiencies and manage energy demand for end consumers.

– The unprecedented explosion of data from the smart meter and smart grid programs, combined with the increasingly complex data retention requirements from regulators and a changing competitive landscape have created new challenges and opportunities for the transmission and distribution companies.

– Poor data quality and integration, patchy ownership of data across processes, and fragmented use of analytics are among the prominent challenges that trouble any energy company. Thus, finding a proper analytics approach to a problem and embedding its core competencies for decision making is a challenge of its own.

Scope of the Report

The energy and utility industry typically comprises of power plants generating electricity that is transmitted over long-distance transmission lines and then finally provided over distribution lines to residences and businesses. Big Data and analytics is helping the energy and utility companies overcome the industry challenges through insights based informed decision making.

