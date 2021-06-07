Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Grow at a CAGR of 19.9% to 2025 | AT&T, Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon Communications, Spireon, Geotab, Inseego Corp., TomTom

Vehicle Tracking Systems Market by Type (Active and Passive), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Application (Mobile Tracking, Cellular Tracking, Satellite Tracking), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Manufacturing, Aviation, Retail, Government, Other Industry Verticals) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025. Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T Inc., Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Spireon, Inc., Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., TomTom, Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

The vehicle tracking systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive summary

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4: VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

Chapter 5: VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

Chapter 6: VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter 7: VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY Industry vertical

Chapter 8: VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AT&T Inc.

9.2. Cartrack Holdings Limited

9.3. Continental AG

9.4. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

9.5. VERIZON COMMUNICATION INC.

9.6. SPIREON INC.

9.7. GEOTAB INC.

9.8. INSEEGO CORP.

9.9. TOMTOM, INC.

9.10. TELETRAC NAVMAN US LTD

