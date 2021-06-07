Waste to Energy Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Waste to Energy Market, by Technology [Thermal (Incineration, Pyrolysis, and Gasification), Biological]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for WASTE TO ENERGY Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global waste to energy market was valued at $17,271.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,700.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Waste to energy (WtE) or energy from waste (EfW) is a process of energy recovery, which involves generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from primary treatment of waste. Most of the waste to energy processes generating electricity through combustion or by producing combustible fuels such as methane, methanol, ethanol, or other synthetic fuels.

The growth of the global waste to energy market is driven by increase in demand for incineration process and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and ease of WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and various biological treatments, such as aerobic and anaerobic digestion, are expected to significantly boost the market growth. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and developing countries. On the contrary, increase in investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further segmented into pyrolysis, incineration, and gasification. The incineration technology segment is projected to dominate the thermal waste to energy market during the projected period. Based on region, the waste to energy market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key market players have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the market. The profiles of key players provided in this report include Waste Management Inc., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Foster Wheeler A.G., Covanta Energy Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment. The other key players in this market include Ener-G Plc, Highmark Renewable, and EcoCorp.

Waste to Energy Key Market Segments :

By Technology

– Thermal

– Incineration

– Pyrolysis

– Gasification

– Biological

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– France

– Germany

– UK

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for renewable sources of energy

3.4.1.2. Rise in demand for electricity consumption

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High initial costs

3.4.2.2. Less investments

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Upsurge in energy demand from Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions

3.5. Global waste to energy as a share of global electricity production, 2017

3.6. Top player positioning, 2017

Chapter: 4: GLOBAL WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Thermal

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Incineration

4.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast4.2.5. Pyrolysis

4.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.5.2. Market size and forecast4.2.6. Gasification

4.2.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Biological

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter: 5: WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3.1. U.S.

5.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.2.3.2. Canada

5.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.2.3.3. Mexico

5.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3. Market size and forecast by country

5.3.3.1. France

5.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.2. Germany

5.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.3. UK

5.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.4. Spain

5.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.5. Italy

5.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.6. Russia

5.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.3.1. China

5.4.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3.2. Japan

5.4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3.3. India

5.4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3.4. Australia

5.4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3.5. South Korea

5.4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

Continue @…



