Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Deep Analysis by Production Overview and Insights 2018-2027

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Overview

Growth in globalization is leading to rising industrial and commercial factories across the globe. This has resulted in the rise in pollution which has further led to the invention of numerous techniques to control or eliminate the pollution or the after effects caused by it. Water and waste water treatment is one such technique that involves various levels of filtration and sanitation procedures so as to manage and use the different kinds or human, solid or water waste from residential, industrial and commercial sectors for other purposes. The process involves breaking down the pollutants and removes impurities from these sectors with various filtration processes such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, electro dialysis, disinfection and desalination among other filtration procedures. The water and wastewater treatment finds its applications in sewage, agriculture, commercial and industrial sector among others and is gaining importance in these industries owing to the rising need for preserving water which is driving the industries to find more conventional ways to treat and re-use the water to fulfil various objectives.

Major key players of Global Market:

Dow Water & Process Solutions, Ecolab, 3M Purification, Siemens, Veolia, GDF SUEZ, Aquatech International, Xylem, GE Water & Process Technologies, Calgon Carbon

Market Size and Forecast

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40% of the market share in overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2017 owing to growing population and rising disposable incomes combined with increased water contamination issues that are leading to ecological degradation in the region. Further, the increase in pollution in India, China and Japan with reducing rate of pure water is anticipated to impel the demand for water treatment plants in these countries. Additionally, growing demand for filtered water has led to the planning of various water treatment projects and has inspired major key players to come up with cost effective solutions and reap profit by investing in water and waste water treatment market in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the ease of availability of raw materials is expected to supplement the growth of the market with noteworthy revenue by the end of the forecast period 2018-2027.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the global market for water and wastewater treatment is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2027. The global demand for clean water for drinking and wastewater treatment in commercial and industrial applications is anticipated to generate substantial market valuation of around USD 704 Billion in terms of revenue by the end of 2027.

Based on application type, water and waste water treatment market is segmented into filtration, electro dialysis, disinfection, desalination and others. The desalination segment is expected to dominate the overall water and wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the water and wastewater treatment market includes the following segments:

By Process Type

Filtration

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Electro dialysis

Disinfection

Desalination

Others

By Application Type

Municipal

Industrial

By Region

The water and wastewater treatment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The growth of the market is driven by rising globalization, increasing amount of wastewater, depleting resources for clean water and rising awareness regarding ecological degradation around the globe.

The demand for water and waste water treatment is growing with increase in the usage of water in numerous industries around the globe. With an ongoing estimation of exhaustion of water resources, there is a significant need in residential sector for clean drinking water. Further, factors such as growing awareness among people and the industries regarding the wastewater and its effects on environment is making headway for the growth of water and wastewater treatment market around the globe. Moreover, rising population and growing industrial growth is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

However, high cost installation, lack of skilled staff and high rate of energy consumption required for the operation of water and wastewater treatment are expected to restrain the market growth during forecast period.

