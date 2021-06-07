Whey Protein Ingredients Market growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022 | Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Hilmar Cheese, Fonterra Co-Operative

Whey protein is considered as a complete protein supplement as it is composed of all the nine essential amino acids. These proteins are versatile in their usage and find wide number of applications extensively in infant formulae, bakery & confectioneries, and dairy products. Moreover, functional beverages, such as sack and wine, employ whey as a major ingredient in their production processes. Whey proteins are a mixture of spheroproteins, which are derived from whey during the production of cheese. Whey is traditionally formed by the watery portion of milk when separated from curd. Whey is denatured under extreme heating conditions and then pasteurized further, which leads to the formation of a protein gel.

The market for whey protein ingredients has considerably grown in the recent past due to rapid consumption of whey protein in sports nutrition and in bakery and confectionery products. The global whey protein ingredients market was valued at $8,216 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $15,037 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to rapid growth of applications, increase in demand for whey protein ingredients from beverage industry, rapid growth of the dairy products, and rise in investments in processing of meat products.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Arla Foods

Cargill Incorporation

Hilmar Cheese Company

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Carberry food ingredients

Glanbia plc

Davisco Food International

Maple Island Incorporation

Dairy Farmers of America

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659647/sample

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global whey protein ingredients market.

The report includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Comprehensive regional analysis of the market based on primary as well as secondary sources is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report provides key insights on strategic analysis of various companies and value chain analysis of the market.

At present, the global whey protein ingredients market witnesses vivid opportunities due to the increase in demand for dairy ingredients/alternatives among consumers globally. Moreover, increase in use of whey protein ingredients as wellness trend is another key factor that augments the growth of the global whey protein ingredients market. Also, increase in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters as well as pediatric milk segments especially in emerging economies along with advancements in the production technologies are some key factors that accelerate the growth of the global market. In addition, increase in the demand for high quality protein supplements by food industry is another key element that drives the global whey protein ingredients market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

CHAPTER 4 WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659647/buy/4999

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]