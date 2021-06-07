Wireless Power Transmission Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand and Opportunity During 2019-2026

Wireless power transmission is a process that occurs in a system, where power source transmits electromagnetic energy to electric load with no wires. This wireless transmission transmits power to remote locations. Wireless power transmission has great demand in the consumer electronics, for example laptop, tablets, smartphones and other devices. Furthermore, the technology is rapidly being implemented in sectors such as defense and healthcare.

Application of wireless power transmission in the consumer electronics has contributed to the growth of this market. Tremendous growth in consumer electronics market in countries such as South Korea and Japan is driving the wireless power transmission industry. Rising need for battery powered equipment has resulted in the growth of the market.

World Wireless Power Transmission Market is segmented based on type, range, application and geography. The types covered during the study consists of devices with battery and devices without battery. In addition, the range assessed during the study includes short range and medium range.

The key market players active in the world wireless power transmission market are Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, Inc., UBeam, PowerbyProxi and Philips.

WIRELESS POWER TRANSMISSION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Wireless Power Transmission Market: By Type

Devices with Battery

Devices without Battery

Wireless Power Transmission Market: By Range

Medium Range

Short Range

Wireless Power Transmission Market: By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial,

Automotive

Defense

Others

