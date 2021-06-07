Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market is estimated to reach $1,061 million by 2022 | AHD International, Bio Springer, Angel Yeast, AB Mauri, Alltech

The global yeast extracts and beta-glucan market generated revenue of $642 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $1,061 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.46% from 2016 to 2022.

Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that converts sugar and starch into carbon dioxide bubbles and alcohol. Beta-glucan, also known as immune stimulant, activates white blood cells for defense against infections, and repairs damaged tissues in the body. The market is expected for a steady growth due to change in eating patterns, rise in consumption of processed food & disposable income during the forecast period. It can be formulated into different types of medicines, functional foods, and processed foods such as cosmetics, bakery products, and dietary supplements.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

AHD International LLC

Bio Springer

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

AB Mauri

Alltech Inc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA

Lallemand Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of yeast extract and beta-glucan market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Health-conscious individuals choose functional foods that keep them healthy and fit. The market growth is accredited to the demand for not only functional and processed foods but also as flavoring ingredients in the baking and brewing. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods due to increase in number of working women and rise in urban population has boosted the demand for yeast extracts and beta-glucans. Ample usage of cellulosic biofuels, together with the probiotic functional food among individuals, has further increased the market growth. High cholesterol levels, rise in obesity, and diabetes have pushed the market for making medicines which are also used in immune stimulation to improves the immune system. However, shortage of molasses restrains the market growth.

