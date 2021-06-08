Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2019-2023 : Expected to Generate Huge Profits by Key Players Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. Thus, the data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to emerge as major trend in the market. The emergence of AI-as-a-service in construction is trending among various industrial users of AI, as it allows individuals and companies to access AI for various applications with heavy initial investment and lowers the risk of failure. Our Research analysts have predicted that the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –

Market Overview

Increasing demand for data integration and visual analyticsThe increasing data proliferation and complexities have made the process of deploying and maintaining reliable data interfaces difficult.

AI in construction allows real time synthesizing of data to facilitate real time analysis or effective decision making.

Existing issues of AI AI hardware that is currently available on the market is limited in its capabilities, as it does not have the ability to stimulate a human brain, and the software cannot match the intelligence of humans.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Oracle and SAP the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to artificial intelligence (AI) in construction manufactures.

Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP are some of the major companies covered in this report..

Geographic Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market: –

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry. Further, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.

Key vendors operating in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market space are –

Autodesk

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

The objective of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market research report is: –

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market size of various segments. To detail major factors influencing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues). To determine the geographic breakdown of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market in terms of detailed analysis and impact. To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market segments. To track the competitive landscape of the market.

