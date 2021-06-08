Barge Logistics Transportation Market Development, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2023 | Ingram Barge, Kirby, Seacor, Bouchard Transportation, Campbell Transportation, Florida Barge

A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways. A single barge can carry goods with capacity of above 1,500 tons at once which is far more than that of railcars or trucks. Barge logistics transportation can be considered a cost-effective and high-capacity mode of transportation as compared to other modes of transport, such as road, rail, and air. Barges can support higher loads and ensure safety, particularly when it comes to transportation of large volumes of cargos.

Some of the key players of Barge Logistics Transportation Market:

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), Ingram Barge Company, Kirby, SEACOR, Bouchard Transportation, Campbell Transportation, Heartland Barge, Marquette Transportation, Florida Barge Corp, Interbarge SA, Tidewater, CGB Marine, Magnolia Marine Transport, Samson Tug and Barge, BCA Intermodal, Celtic Marine and Logistics, AgriChem Marine Transportation

The research report on Barge Logistics Transportation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, growth, opportunities, share, profiles of key players, types, applications, rising technology, and region.

Product Type Segmentation

Dry Cargo Barges

Liquid Cargo Barges

Industry Segmentation

Chemicals

Coal

Metal Ores

Fabricated Metal Products

Crude and Petroleum Products

